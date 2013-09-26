WALB PLAYER OF THE WEEK 9/26/13: SCA's Thomas does it all in Eagles' first win

Sherwood Christian QB Chris Thomas has kind of become the Swiss Army knife of the Eagles' offense, and he proved that again Friday in SCA's win over Windsor.

Thomas has played mostly quarterback for the Eagles, but has lined up at running back and receiver as well for the Eagles.



On Friday, he did it all from everywhere.

He ran for 40 yards and a Td, threw for over 100 yards, and caught a 60 yard touchdown pass in SCA's 40-8 victory, the Eagles' first of the season.



Both Thomas and head coach Otis Covington were glad to get that win going into region play.

"It helps us in going into region play and to play Deerfield this Friday," Thomas says. "Now we have confidence in ourselves."



"You always want to go in on a positive note," says Covington. "We're excited, and executing well last week was a big step in getting to our main goal."

Thomas and Sherwood kick off region play this week against cross town rival Deerfield. That game is over at the Sam Smith Sports Complex Friday night at 7:30.

Copyright2013 WALB. All rights reserved.