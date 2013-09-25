WALB TOP TEN TEAM: LC's Collier bursting with confidence after Elite 11

Lee County Trojans QB Stephen Collier knows he's good.



He doesn't mean that in a cocky manner, but a confident one.



"He's always been a very hard worker," says Lee County head coach Dean Fabrizio. "All that exposure that he got around a high level of competition has certainly paid dividends for him."



This summer, Collier competed against some of the best high school quarterbacks in the country at the Elite 11 camp.



Though he didn't make the cut, the Trojans' QB says just having the experience made him a more confident quarterback.



"Getting to go out there with those guys and getting to throw with college's best and high school's best, its just an eye opening opportunity to know that you are a good quarterback," the senior says. "You're validated basically."



And that confidence has shown on the field.

Collier has led to the Trojans to a 4-0 start and into the top 10 in the AAAAA polls.



But the Ohio State commit gives much of the credit for his success to his head coach Dean Fabrizio and QBs coach Mike Harville.



"Coach Harville and Coach Fabrizio do an amazing job of helping me out and making things as easier for me to learn," Collier says. "It definitely helps when you have that support staff that's there for you and wants to see you do good."



Two weeks from region play, the Trojans hope that confidence keeps up, even though Collier knows it makes him a marked man.



"Everybody wants to sack the Ohio State quarterback, but it's a good feeling," Collier laughs.



But with the way Collier has been playing, there's little doubt his confidence will continue to rise.



And that's why he's a member of our Top Ten Team.

