WALB TEAM OF THE WEEK 9/24/13: Turner Co. wins Rebel shootout

The Turner County Rebels had no shortage of offense Friday night, and they needed every point to earn our WALB Team of the Week honors.

Turner hosted previously unbeaten Berrien in a Rebel showdown Friday night, and it turned in to a shootout.



The orange and blue Rebels used every offensive possession to beat Berrien, 41-34.



The Rebels offensive show makes them our team of the week!

Turner County is now 2-2, after two straight wins.

