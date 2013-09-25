WALB TEAM OF THE WEEK 9/24/13: Turner Co. wins Rebel shootout

The Turner County Rebels had no shortage of offense Friday night, and they needed every point to earn our WALB Team of the Week honors.
Turner hosted previously unbeaten Berrien in a Rebel showdown Friday night, and it turned in to a shootout.
The orange and blue Rebels used every offensive possession to beat Berrien, 41-34.
The Rebels offensive show makes them our team of the week!
Turner County is now 2-2, after two straight wins.
Copyright2013 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.