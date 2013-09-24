WALB PLAY OF THE WEEK 9/23/13: Pelham's Jackson takes what is his

Defensive football players are always looking to make a big play and force a key turnover whenever they can.

In Friday's showdown between unbeatens, Pelham's Darren Jackson took that idea into his own hands- literally.

Our play of the week comes from the Hornets game against Seminole County.



In the second quarter, Indians' QB Alex Fudge ran right, when Jackson made the tackle.

As he did, Jackson simply took the ball from Fudge to force and recover a fumble in one motion.



That would set up Pelham's first score of the game, when Jackson punched it in from the goalline.



The Hornets could have used more plays like this one as the Indians blew out Pelham 42-12.



But Jackson's great effort is good enough to earn the Play of the Week.

