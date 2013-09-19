WALB PLAYER OF THE WEEK (9/19/13): Terrell Co.'s Jones stuffs stat sheet in first half

It was a quick night for Terrell County's Jatori Jones. He was pulled at halftime, but not before he stuffed the stat sheet enough to earn our WALB Player of the Week honors.

Apparently the Greenwave QB likes the number two.



Jones ran for 200 yards in the Greenwave's 40-0 win over Central Talbotton. He scored two touchdowns on those runs and added two two-point conversions.



Through the air, the senior QB connected on both passes he threw for 55 yards.



Jones says Terrell's mission was to jump out early.



To do that, he says he needed to have the game he had to end the Greenwave's losing streak at, of course, two.

"We had already lost two games straight, so we needed to get off to that quick start, and get our offense going," the senior QB says.

Jones will try to replicate his performance Friday as the Greenwave try to get to .500 when they travel to Ellaville to take on Schley County.

Copyright2013 WALB. All rights reserved.