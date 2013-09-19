WALB's Most Wanted: Valdosta Bank of America robbers

The search continues for two heavily armed bank robbers who held a up a Valdosta bank last December. Now the FBI has gotten involved in the search.



Federal officials released surveillance pictures taken inside the Bank of America on Baytree road on December 20th of last year.



The video shows one of two robbers who entered the bank waving semi-automatic handguns and ordering everyone inside to the floor.



The robbers got away with money and drove off in a blue Jeep Grand Cherokee which was later found abandoned a short distance from the bank.



One suspect is described as about 6'2 around 220 pounds and in his early 20's. It's possible there could have been a third person - a getaway driver involved.



If you have any information about the robbery or who the man is, contact the Valdosta Police or the FBI.

