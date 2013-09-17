WALB TEAM OF THE WEEK 9/17/13: Blue Devils jump out to 3-0

After years of two and three win seasons, Tift County Blue Devil fans are seeing a turnaround.

The blue and white have earned our WALB Team of the Week honors.

John Reid's Blue Devils won only two games in 2012.



It didn't take long for the team to exceed that total in 2013, winning their third game of the season with a blowout win over Worth County Friday.



The Devils sit at 3-0 so far this season, tied for first in Region 1-AAAAAA.



They hope to keep the momentum going this Friday night, when they travel to the Jackets' nest to take on Thomas County Central.

