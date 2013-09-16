WALB PLAY OF THE WEEK 9/16/13: Tift's Wedgeworth runs Devils to 3-0

When your trying to turn your team's fortunes around from one season to next, you have to have some guys step up and make big plays.

That's what's happening in Tifton, where the Blue Devils have our WALB Play of the Week.

Tift County was led Worth County by 14, when QB Ryan Wedgeworth calls his own number and beats the Ram defense 62 yards to the house.

The Blue Devils routed the Rams 49-14 Friday.

Tift County, who won all of two games in 2012, are now off to a 3-0 start in 2013, much thanks to plays like this.

