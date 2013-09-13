WALB PLAYER OF THE WEEK 9/12/13: Monroe's Brown carries team to win

When the Monroe Tornadoes needed a playmaker, our WALB Player of the Week stepped up and led his team to victory.

The Tornadoes were determined to not fall to 0-2 on the 2013 season, and running back Daryl Brown helped make sure they wouldn't.

Monroe was moving the ball up and down the field on Wilcox County, but penalties and turnovers killed many scoring opportunities



In stepped Brown, who took it upon himself to carry his team, running for two touchdowns and scoring another with a reception in Monroe's 26-7 win.



Number seven says someone had to make a play, and he's glad it was him.

"I always feel if I see my team down, I feel like it's my job to bring us back and help us out," says Brown. "So I just did whatever I could to help my team win."

Brown and Monroe face a road test this week. It's a battle between the Golden Tornadoes and a Purple Hurricane when Monroe travels to Fitzgerald Friday night.

