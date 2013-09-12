BUSTED: Watts and Davis

On Wednesday, September 25, Timothy Eric Watts and Ashley Davis, a pair of suspected burglars who police have wanted for the past three months, were arrested in Palm Beach County, Florida.

Watts and Davis are charged with burglary in the first degree. Watts is 6' 1" and 165 pounds and last known address was 106 Turnkey Circle in Leesburg.

Davis 5' 10" and 140 pounds and is known to drive a light gray 2001 Jeep Wrangler with a black top. The Georgia license plate is BLZ 0889.

His last address was the 2200 block of Little John Lane in Albany. We've shown this guy before; he arrested back in 2010 and charged with stealing $1500 worth of copper.

Ashley Davis and Timothy Eric Watts were two of WALB's Most Wanted, but are now behind Florida bars.

Copyright 2013 WALB. All rights reserved.