WALB TOP TEN TEAM: TCC's Choice stays humble after milestone

When you have the bloodlines Adam Choice does, it's no surprise the Thomas County Central quarterback has become a football star.

The Jackets' senior QB is cousin to two former NFL running backs, Tashard Choice and Joe Burns.



"I guess kind of both of them rubbed off on me a little bit," Choice laughs. "We all love the game, and we're watching it all the time, so its just a fun family thing."



Choice is living up to his cousins' reputations and has joined the list of Yellow Jacket legends.



"He fits right up there with them," says TCC head coach Bill Shaver, on Choice's place among the best in Jacket history. "I've been here twenty years now. We've had some great quarterbacks and some great running backs, and Adam just fits right in there with that same category with them."



In Friday's win over Marist, Choice eclipsed 4,000 career rushing yards, becoming one of the very few in Jacket history to do so.



But as he joins the pantheon of TCC greats, the Clemson commit does so shying away from the attention it brings.



"I've had some great linemen blocking for me and I've had some great backs," he says. "I can't do it by myself, so it's just one big team thing. When I reached 4,000, they reached 4,000."

Choice says he doesn't look at himself as a star, but just as a guy working with his team.

"I don't consider myself to be any better than my teammates," Choice says. "We're all just one big family, part of one big team, and we're all trying to achieve the same goal, which is to be going to the next level and win a state championship."

Shaver says it's that kind of attitude, or lack thereof, is what makes Choice such a great leader for this team.



"That first day they could have recruiting letters, he had about 50 that I handed to him one morning," Shaver remembers. "After school, we were walking in after practice and I asked him about them. He said, 'Coach, I haven't even looked at them yet.' He stuck them in his bookbag and they stayed in his bookbag all day long."



Choice isn't aiming for five thousand yards. He wants to reach a goal his cousin Burns earned twice: a state title.



"It'd be everything to me," Choice says. "It's something I've been dreaming about as a kid."

Copyright2013 WALB. All rights reserved.