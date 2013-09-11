WALB TEAM OF THE WEEK 9/10/13: Packers beats another of the state's best

Tasked with one of the toughest schedules in America, the Colquitt County Packers didn't make it easy on themselves out of the gate.

But a win last week got them to 2-1 and earned the Pack our WALB Team of the Week honors.

The Packers opened with a gauntlet of games including Grayson at the Georgia Dome, then at Alabama powerhouse Hoover.



When they played for the first time this season at Mack Tharpe, the state's number two team, Lovejoy, was waiting for them.



But the Pack won a hard nosed affair, 17-13, and beat another of the state's best.

The win pushed the Packers up to 3rd in the AAAAAA rankings.



