NAACP to join demonstration for new death investigation

The Georgia State Conference NAACP, along with other community leaders will join the family of Kendrick Johnson on Saturday September 14 as they rally to demand a thorough investigation into the death of Johnson.



Supporters say they believe the crime scene where the body was found had been compromised.



The rally and non-violent march is scheduled for Saturday, September 14 at 11:30 a.m. It will begin at the Lowndes County Judicial Administrative Building on 327 N. Ashley St. in Valdosta.

