WALB PLAY OF THE WEEK 9/9/13: Colquitt's King reverses field, finds endzone

In one the best high school football games in Georgia, Colquitt County's Sihiem King made one of the best plays of the weekend.

In the second quarter, King took the handoff up the middle, but was met nearly immediately by Lovejoy defenders.

King bounced off a tackler, and reversed field.

He took off to the left, and got a block that opened up daylight.

King made one more move, then sprinted to the endzone for the score.

Officially, the run was listed at 66 yards, but King may have run 90.

The Packers beat 2nd ranked Lovejoy, 17-13.



For his effort, King's run is our WALB Play of the Week.

