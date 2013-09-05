WALB PLAYER OF THE WEEK 9/5/13: Collier not satisfied with 6 TDs

You would be hard pressed to find a flaw in Lee County quarterback Stephen Collier's game last Friday night when the Trojans trounced Dougherty.

But the Ohio State commit did just that.

Collier led Lee County to another Trojan Bowl victory, and stuffed the stat sheet along the way to earn the WALB Player of the Week honors.

The senior threw for 192 yards and four touchdowns, only needing eight completions to get there.

He also added 38 yards and two more scores on the ground during Lee's 55-6 thrashing of Dougherty.

But Collier says he isn't fully satisfied with that performance, saying he left some plays out there and he needs to improve.

"I always feel like there's room to improve. If you get to the point where you're not improving, then there's just no point in you playing football," says Collier. "Even the top guys in the NFL are always looking to get better everyday. I feel like until I'm at that point of perfection, then I'm not going to be happy."

Collier leads his Trojans just down the road Friday night to take on Albany.

Kickoff between Indians and Lee is at 7:30 p.m.

