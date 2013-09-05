WALB's Most Wanted: Desmond Andrews

On tonight's Most Wanted we have a second appearance for a suspected fraudster.

Desmond Andrews is accused of ripping off several businesses from Augusta to Tifton, but he's managed to elude law enforcement for the past few months

Andrews is 35-years-old from Telfair County. Hazlehurst Police say he's been targeting businesses in Jeff Davis, Appling, Telfair, Ware, Evans, Tift and Laurens Counties for large purchases such as motorcycles, ATV's, furniture, and televisions.

Investigators say Andrews and his accomplices furnish a credit card that states the purchase is an offline purchase with a receipt.

The receipt is invalid. So they get big ticket items, but never get the bill. The businesses end up on the losing end, and that's why police have issued warrants for felony theft by deception, but this guy is elusive.

Andrews is from Telfair but has ties to Coffee County, It's not clear what vehicle he might be driving but if you know where he is, call Hazlehurst Police at 912-375-6688.

Copyright 2013 WALB. All rights reserved.