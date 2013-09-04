WALB TOP TEN TEAM: Westover's Thompson balances recruiting, football

"Georgia, Florida State, South Carolina," Westover DT Trenton Thompson says, lusting the college programs who have contacted him. "Ole Miss, Tennessee..."



As you can tell- college football programs all over the country are lining up- hoping to win the services of the 6'3, 290 pound junior.



Thompson is the first five star recruit in Westover football history, and the junior takes great pride in that.



"I can't let it go to waste," Thompson says. "I got there. Now I have to keep building on it and building on it to get better and better and take it to the next level."



But he'll admit the recruiting process can be stressful, and can distract one from the task at hand: leading the Patriots' defense.



"I have to learn how to weigh it out, because I want to talk to all the coaches who have offered me," Thompson says.



Westover head coach Octavia Jones says he's happy with how Thompson has handled the stress.



"We just remind him of the things that he did to get him here to this point, and the things that he needs to continue to do to get better," Jones says.



Thompson's head coach says the ceiling is high for the man they call Jolly Jolly.



"I really think we'll be talking about him on Sundays in the next couple of years," Jones confidently says. "I really feel like he's that good."



That's why the biggest college programs want him.



"N.C. State, LSU, Auburn," Thompson laughs. "There's a lot."



And that's why he is a member of our WALB Top Ten Team.

