Second Johnson autopsy casts doubt on official theory

An independent autopsy report now says the Georgia high school teen died from an "unexplained, apparent non-accidental, blunt force trauma."

And that conclusion contradicts the original autopsy.

Independent autopsy results are in for the17-year-old found dead in a rolled up wrestling mat a high school gym in Valdosta this past January.

Kendrick Johnson's death was ruled accidental, but the family was granted permission to exhume the body in May.

C. B. King, Jr., attorney for the teen's family has sent the independent autopsy report to federal and state authorities for review.

