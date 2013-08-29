WALB PLAYER OF THE WEEK 8/29/13: DWS' Fox battles through injury

Deerfield-Windsor RB/DE Matthew Fox knows he's going to need to be sort of a Mr. Everything for the Knights this year.

On Friday night, he did a little of everything, all the while playing with 14 stitches in his hand.

Fox has been named our Albany Area High School Football Player of the Week for his gutsy performance against Southwest Georgia Academy.

Trailing 7-0 in the third, Fox took a handoff and broke through the Warrior defense 32 yards for the game-tying touchdown.

Later in the quarter, he would add another from a yard out to give the Knights a lead they would never relinquish.



Fox also added three tackles from his defensive end position, leading the Knights to a 21-7 season-opening win.

All of this came while Fox battled to just keep the ball in his hands.

"Well I had a splint in my left hand, so that made it hard to just kind of hold on to it," says Fox. "I think the biggest momentum shift though was the fumble right before [the 32 yard TD run]. The offensive line was really pumped up and created a big hole."

Fox and the Knights face a tough test this Friday when Florida power North Florida Christian travels to Albany.

The Eagles have won seven Florida state titles since 1995.

