WALB's Most Wanted: Jenny's Fashions burglar

On tonight's Most Wanted a man caught on surveillance video breaking in an Albany clothing store and swiping thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.

The store sure would like to see this guy caught by police

A very bold thief kicked in the back door of Jenny's Fashion in the 400 block of North Haley about 5:45 AM August 22.

For the next hour that thief went around the store filling boxes and bags with merchandise. He took shirts, hats, shoes, shorts, and money. The thief smashed two cash registers, causing Lots of damage, and more than five thousand dollars of merchandise is gone.

The store owner says she is not sure her business will be able to survive the theft, but she hopes you can identify the crook.

If you can or have any information about the crime, call CRIMESTOPPERS at 436-TIPS. You could earn a reward.

Tonight, the Jenny's Fashion becomes one of WALB's Most Wanted....

