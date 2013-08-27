TEAM OF THE WEEK 8/27/13: Brooks Co. Trojans

Emotions run high for every high school football team on opening night, but it was different type of emotion the Brooks County Trojans had to battle through.

That's why they've earned our Team of the Week honors.

The Trojans traveled to Clinch County for the first game since the death of three teammates this offseason.



Head coach Maurice Freeman and his team battled a game Cougar squad and left Homerville with a 26-14 victory.



The Trojans are expected to be a contender in Double A, and if they continue to battle through emotions as they did Friday, don't be surprised if Brooks County makes another deep playoff run.

