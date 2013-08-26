PLAY OF THE WEEK: TCC's Choice ignites Yellow Jacket rout with TD run

The Thomas County Central Yellow Jackets didn't waste little time kickstarting their offense against crosstown rival Thomasville Friday night.

In a game delayed 45 minutes by inclement weather, Jackets' QB Adam Choice struck as quickly as a bolt of lightning on TCC's first possession.

Choice faked the handoff, then turned the corner, breaking two tackles before weaving his way into the open field.

After that, it was all daylight, as the Clemson commit took off for the 72 yard touchdown run, that gave the Yellow Jackets an early 7-0 lead.

That was all TCC would need, as they routed the Bulldogs 38-0.

Choice's effort was the spark that started up the Jacket offense, and that's why it's our Play of the Week!

