BUSTED: Jason Henry Griffin

On tonight's Most Wanted a forgery suspect who's failed to show up for court is wanted in Dougherty County.

Right now Dougherty County Sheriff's deputies are trying to track down 38-year-old Jason Henry Griffin.

They've issued warrants for his arrest for shoplifting and failure to appear in court on first and second degree forgery charges. Griffin's last know address is in the 1400 block of New York Road in Lee County.

He 5 foot 10 weighs 200 pounds with brown hair and eyes and numerous tattoos on his chest, back, upper arms and left leg.

He's been seen driving a blue Dodge Durango with a Prince Automotive drive out tag and is also know drive an unknown model white Toyota Sedan.

If you know where is call the Dougherty County Sheriff's Office or Crimestoppers at 229-436-TIPS.

Tonight Jason Henry Griffin becomes one of WALB's Most Wanted.

