WALB's Most Wanted: Snapper

On Most Wanted, Valdosta Police continues their search for the suspected triggerman in a deadly Tuesday night shooting: Antoni Tippins

The 31year-old who goes by the street name 'Snapper' is accused of gunning down 24-year-old Jarid Little outside a North Oak Street convenience store.

Police say Little was in a car with several other people when Tippins fired off a barrage of shots. Only Little was struck and he died at the hospital.

The SUV witnesses say Tippins was in took off immediately after the shooting which the victims relatives say may have stemmed from a fight at a nightclub. They claim Little just got caught up in the crossfire.

Whatever the motive, warrants out right now for 'Snapper.' He's 6 foot 3 and weighs between 200 and 250 pounds.

Detectives he has gang affiliations and is considered armed and very dangerous. He could be hiding out in south Georgia or North Florida and has ties to the Homerville area.

If you know where Valdosta Police can find him call them at 229-293-3145 or 911.

Copyright 2013 WALB. All rights reserved.