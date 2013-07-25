MOST WANTED: William Floyd Harris, Jr.

Terrell County deputies need your help finding 28-year-old William Floyd Harris Jr. who has several warrants out for his arrest. Some were issued as far back as two years ago.

Warrants were issued by Dawson Police in May 2011 for: Possession of. Marijuana, Seatbelt violation, Driving while License Suspended, Obstruction, and excessive volume within motor vehicle.

The traffic offenses didn't end there. In July 2012 the Georgia State Patrol issued warrants for Harris on charges of driving without insurance, Speeding, Driving on a suspended license and, and obstruction.

In November 2012 the Department of Child Support Services issues Warrants for Harris for Nonpayment of Child Support.

He is 5 feet five inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. If you know where Harris is hiding, the Terrell County sheriff wants to hear from you.

Call them at 229-995-4488.

William Floyd Harris Junior becomes one of WALB's Most Wanted.

