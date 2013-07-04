WALB's Most Wanted: Ruiz and Edwards

Two men are wanted for separate crimes here in south Georgia. But both could be a danger to the public, and law officers need your help getting them off the streets.

We begin with Augustin Diaz Ruiz. The 29-year-old is wanted by the Sumter County Sheriff's Office on a rape charge. Investigators say the sexual assault took place on June 16th, and he's been on the run ever since. Ruiz is 5' 4", 180 pounds.

Moultrie Police need your help finding Eric Edwards. Mr. Edwards will turn 29 Friday and police hope he can celebrate that birthday in jail. He's wanted for possession of marijuana and possession of cocaine. He could be armed with a nine millimeter pistol. He also goes by the nickname "Boobie."

If you know where Ruiz may be hiding contact the Sumter County Sheriff's Office at 229-924-4094. If you know where Edwards is Moultrie Police want to hear from you at 229-890-5500 or 229-873-3138.

Eric Edwards and Augustin Ruiz become two of WALB's Most Wanted.

