WALB's Most Wanted: Marjorie Ann Neeley

On WALB's Most Wanted, an Albany woman with a knack for skipping out on court is sought by law enforcement in two states. But failing to appear is not the only crime this lady is accused of committing.

45-year-old Marjorie Ann Neeley is wanted in Dougherty County for failure to appear in superior court. She's also wanted for failure to appear in Lee County and Jacksonville, Florida.

But Dougherty County Police has warrants for her arrest on charges of shoplifting, obstruction of an officer, and giving a false name. Neeley's last known was address is 602 Gable Road in Albany.

She's 5' 4" , 132 pounds. And she's got a lot of court dates to make up.

DCP investigators want to make sure she makes it to the court room on the charges against her. If you know where she is call Dougherty County Police at 430-6600 or CrimeStoppers at 229-436-TIPS.

Marjorie Ann Neeley becomes one of WALB's Most Wanted.

