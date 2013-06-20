WALB's Most Wanted: Benny James Johnson III

On WALB's Most Wanted a would-be thief got away empty handed in Cordele, but his criminal attempt at scoring cash has police on his trail.

Police say 24-year-old Benny James Johnson III jumped over the counter of the Ashburn Inn on East 16th Avenue June 13th when no one was at the counter and tried to steal money from the cash register.

Police say when the clerk returned to the lobby area, she caught him behind the counter trying to open the register. She confronted him and that's when he took off running.

No money was taken and no one was injured. But Johnson remains on the run, and was last seen in the Vienna area. He could be staying in Dooly County .

If you know where he call Cordele Police at 229-276-2921.

Benny Johnson the Third becomes one of WALB's Most Wanted.