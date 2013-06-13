WALB's Most Wanted: Desmond Andrews

On tonight's Most Wanted, a suspected fraudster is accused of racking some major purchases and ripping off businesses in the process.

35-year-old Demond Andrews of Telfair County could be in the Coffee County area. Hazlehurst Police say he's been targeting businesses in Jeff Davis, Appling, Telfair, Ware, Evans, and Laurens Counties for large purchases such as motorcycles, ATV's, furniture, televisions.

Investigators say Andrews and his accomplices furnish a credit card that states the purchase is an offline purchase with a receipt. The receipt is invalid.

So they get their high dollar items, but never get the bill. The businesses end up on the losing end and that's why police have issued warrants for felony theft by deception.

Now Andrews is from Telfair but has family that live in Douglas. If you know where this guy is, you're asked to Hazlehurst Police at 912-375-6688.

