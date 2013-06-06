WALB's Most Wanted: Clauzelle Culpepper Junior

Police in Valdosta searching for a known gang member wanted in connection with a violent 2012 crime.

Valdosta Police investigators say 29 year old Clauzelle Culpepper Junior was involved in a home invasion that happened on May 16th of last year.

Now Culpepper is a known member of the criminal street gang "gangster Disciples." Culpepper has active felony warrants for burglary, armed robbery, kidnapping and possession of a firearm during a crime. Culpepper is 6' 1", 185 pounds.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on his whereabouts call Valdosta Police at 229-293-3145.

