Kendrick Johnson family says new report raises questions

The attorney for the family of a teenager found dead at Lowndes High School says information from paramedics contradicts what sheriff's investigators say. But the sheriff's office says there's an explanation.

17-year-old Kendrick Johnson was found dead in the old Lowndes High gym in January.

On Thursday, attorney Chevene King announced at a news conference that the Patient Care Report from the responding paramedics shows Johnson's body was partially in a rolled up wrestling mat; but his torso, head, and arms were exposed.

King says that contradicts investigators claims that Johnson's body was found upside down stuck in the mat.

A Lowndes County Sheriff's Office's investigative report says after two students discovered feet sticking out of the mat, a coach began pulling the mats down and once the mat was turned down, the body was partially exposed.

"We are contemplating the issuance of a reward for information that may lead to the arrest and conviction of anybody who is responsible for Kendrick Johnson's death," said King.

King also says the sheriff's office has denied his open records requests to look at information on the investigation.

King is passing along the Patient Care Report to the U.S. Attorney's Office and asking them to look into this case.

