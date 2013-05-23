WALB's Most Wanted: Damascus attackers

Two violent armed robbers are on the run after beating a south Georgia store clerk at the Petro Station in Damascus and investigators need your help finding them.

Surveillance video showed one of two gunmen fired a shot as they rushed into the store at closing time late Sunday night.

He then tried to shoot Pranay Patel, but the gun wouldn't fire.The robbers beat Patel with their guns before taking off with the cash.

Now investigators believe the robbery may be gang related. While the gunmen are masked, investigators believe these guys are local maybe from the Early County area.

This follows a rash of crime in the area that may be related and it's possible you might recognize their clothing.

Now that store owner was injured but he could have ended up dead and Early County investigators want to hear from you.

Call them at 229-723-3214.

Tonight the Damascus store robbers become two of WALB's Most Wanted

@

Copyright 2013 WALB. All rights reserved.