WALB's Most Wanted: Valdosta bank robber

On tonight's Most Wanted, a Valdosta bank robber who'sremained on the run for more than a year, despite his mug clearly captured onsurveillance video.

The crime happened February 17th, 2012. The man walked inside theBank of America on Baytree Drive around 4:30 on a Friday afternoon, and handeda teller a note demanding money.

He didn't wear a disguise, so investigators hope someone will recognizehim. The man was last seen running toward Valdosta Stadium Cinemas,and that's where the trail ended.

Investigators aren't sure if this man is fromthe Valdosta area. Shortly after we aired the pictures last year, a number ofcalls came in, but none panned out.

They're hoping these pictures might refreshsome peoples memories. If you have any information on the robber, you can call VPD's anonymous tip line at293-3091.

This Valdosta Bank Robber becomes one of WALB's Most Wanted.

