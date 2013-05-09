Facebook user threatens Lowndes Co. Sheriff

The Lowndes County Sheriff's Office is investigating Facebook posts that threaten Sheriff Chris Prine.

Investigators say someone is posting status updates on Facebook, threatening to use an AR-15 to kill Sheriff Prine over the handling of the Kendrick Johnson case. Johnson was a student found dead at Lowndes High School. Investigators say his death was an accident, but his family believes Johnson was murdered.

Before officials can arrest the Thomas County suspect, they have to prove he actually posted the threats. But investigators say they're taking this seriously.

"He just became upset about the KJ case. He talks about using an AR 15 and bullets against the sheriff," said Capt. Wanda Edwards, Lowndes County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators don't believe the suspect has any relation to the Johnson family. The Lowndes and Thomas County sheriff's offices are investigating the threats.

