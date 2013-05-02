WALB's Most Wanted: Ashburn Laundromat burglars

On tonight's Most Wanted a reward is being offered for the arrest and conviction of two burglars who hit an Ashburn Laundromat.

The crime was caught on surveillance camera. One of the suspects walking to the business in the early morning hours of April 25th. The video is not the best quality but you might recognize how the guy walks or what he's wearing.

He and another burglar, who had his face covered, stole a coin machine. They then left in what looks like a white Ford Escape.

Now the suspect seen here in between 5'6 and 5'9. And was last seen in the area of North Gordon in Ashburn.

The owner of that laundromat has put a $500 reward in the case. It's money that could be yours if you know who's involved in the break-in.

If you have any information you're asked to call Ashburn Police at 229-567-2323.

