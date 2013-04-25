Family of deceased teen arrested at rally

Relatives of a teenager who died at Lowndes High School in January were arrested Thursday afternoon at the Lowndes County Courthouse.

Around 2:00, Jackie and Kenneth Johnson and five other family members were charged with interference of government property for blocking the courthouse doors.

They believe 17 year-old Kendrick Johnson was murdered. Investigators say there's no evidence of that. They believe Johnson fell into a rolled up mat in the old gym and couldn't get out, but they haven't ruled an official cause of death because the final autopsy report isn't back.

Jackie Johnson was released from jail Thursday night due to a health condition. As of late Thursday night, the other family members remained in jail.

They say they'll continue to rally to push law enforcers to complete the investigation.

