WALB's Most Wanted: Daryl Wayne Burks

On tonight's Most Wanted, the search continues for a dangerous gunman wanted for shooting two people last month outside a Moultrie nightclub: 25-year-old Daryl Wayne Burks.

Investigators say around 2:00AM March 10th, two men were leaving Club Illusion on 12th Street when Burks opened fire on them as they walked to their cars.

One of the victims was hit three times, the other struck once. Now both victims have since recovered but their suspected shooter has been hiding ever since and could still be in the Moultrie area.

Burks has a criminal history but nothing compared to what he's accused of committing back in March.

He weighs 185 pounds, and is 5-feet 7-inches tall.

If you know where to find Burks, call Moultrie police at 229-890-5500.

