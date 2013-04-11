WALB's Most Wanted: Corey Dice, Michael Flemming, and Mendrell Minnis

27 down, three to go. That's how many are left after a drug trafficking roundup last week in Sumter County.

A trio remains in hiding though and deputies need your help finding them. Corey Dice, Michael Flemming, and Mendrell Minnis are all from Sumter County and are wanted for conspiracy to sell and possess narcotics.

Last week they were sought in a roundup that brought local state and federal authorities to Sumter County after a months-long investigation linked some 30 suspects to a drug trafficking network.

Many of them were nabbed in overnight raids but Dice, Flemming, and Minnis avoided capture.

Again they all have ties to Sumter County and could be in and out of the area, but drug agents won't them off the streets as soon as possible.

If you know where they're hiding call the Sumter county sheriff's office at 229-924-4094.

Copyright 2013 WALB. All rights reserved.