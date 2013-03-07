WALB's Most Wanted: Carla Martin

In tonight's most wanted police need your help finding a woman who may have stabbed her roommate.

25-year old Carla Martin is wanted on a probation violation warrant. Investigators also want to question her about an aggravated assault that happened February 27th in the 1500 block of West Lincoln Avenue.

The victim says he was arguing with Martin when she stabbed him above his rib cage.

Martin told police she was going to turn herself in, but didn't show up.

They hope that could change with your help. If you know where she is call CrimeStoppers at 229-436-TIPS

