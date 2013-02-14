WALB's Most Wanted: "BG and Lee"

Two home invaders who nearly killed a Donalsonville man are still on the run from the law. The robbery happened back in November. A rare and violent crime in the small south Georgia town.

26-year-old Lawarrantay Jones and 25- year-old Brandon Greene have been on the run from Donalsonville Police since November 19th when investigators say they robbed two men in a home invasion.

One of those victims was shot multiple times. The victims told police that two men with their faces covered kicked in their door and demanded money. One of the men in the home was shot in the buttocks. A second victim was shot multiple times and was critically injured. He's since recovered.

Brandon Green is 5 foot 6 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. Jones is around 6 feet and weighs 200 pounds. You can't spell Lawarrantay without warrant and right now he has one out for him on charges of aggravated assault and armed robbery.

Same charges apply for Green. these guys are actually lucky they're not charged with murder as their victim flatlined en route to the hospital but was brought back to life.

Brandon Green goes by the street name BG and Jones goes by the nickname Lee. It's possible they cod still be in the Seminole County area.

These wanted home invaders become two of WALB's most wanted, and if you have any information call Donalsonville police at 229-524- 2175.

