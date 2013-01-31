WALB's Most Wanted: TV thief

It's a crime that happens often leading up to the Super Bowl. Television theft. That's exactly what a thief was after when he broke in an Albany restaurant. Now police need your help finding him.

The man who broke into Ms. Bea's maybe didn't realize or probably didn't care that he might end up on TV for the crime; One he almost didn't get away with.

Surveillance video inside Ms. Bea's shows a man wearing a grey hoodie who had just smashed his way inside using a brick.

This happened around 2:00AM January 18th. The burglar ripped a flat-screen TV that was hanging above a serving table.

Someone told an officer they heard glass break and shortly after a gray sedan sped off that might be driven by the suspect.

The folks at Ms. Beas would like their TV back and police hope the crook doesn't get to enjoy the flat screen for his viewing purposes.

Tonight the Ms. Bea's Burglar becomes one of WALB's Most Wanted. And if you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 436-TIPS, you could earn a reward.

