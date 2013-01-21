Investigators search for Lowndes County murder suspect

Investigators announced tonight that a body found in Hamilton County, FL early this morning is that of a Lowndes County woman. 61 year-old Pamela Provenzano was found dead in the road on South West 44 Street in rural Hamilton County.

Investigators are now looking for 79 year-old Daniel Lee Ovaert to question about the murder. He was last seen driving a 1997 Lincoln Continental with Georgia license plate AVZ 6464. The car has a dent on the right rear side.

If you think you see him call the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office at 229-671-2985 or call 911.