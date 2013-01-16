Vigil tonight for Kendrick Johnson

A candlelight vigil is about to get underway in Valdosta for Lowndes High School student Kendrick Johnson whose body was found inside the school's old gymnasium Friday.

Hundreds of people are expected to fill Saunders Park in Valdosta tonight to remember the 17-year-old sophomore.

Sheriff's investigators believe Johnson's death was an accident. The preliminary autopsy report showed no signs of injury.

Johnson was found dead inside a rolled up cheerleading mat. Investigators believe he tried to retrieve something he dropped inside the mat and couldn't get out.

"I'm coming to pay my respects to a kid that I knew, that we all knew; a kid that was good, he played sports and everything and I just want to pay my respect," said former Lowndes High School graduate, Wesley Adams.

The candlelight vigil starts at 6 p.m. at Saunders Park on River Street.

