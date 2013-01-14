Lowndes student had no injuries

Authorities say that the body of Lowndes High School student 17-year-old Kendrick Johnson showed no injuries.

It was found inside a rolled up tumbling mat in the old gym on the LHS campus Friday.

They say that the student was last seen Thursday after 4th period walking toward the gym.

Investigators speculate that the teen went into the rolled up mat to retrieve a shoe, and could not get out.

The exact cause of death will not be known until all tests are complete, which could take as along as 30 days.

The following statement was released by Sheriff Chris Prine-

An autopsy was completed by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Medical Examiner's Office today. During that exam, no indications of injury that would have caused the death of Kendrick Johnson were found.

Additional testing will be completed in the near future in an attempt to determine the exact cause of death.

During the investigation, investigators have learned that Kendrick Johnson went into the gymnasium and appears to have climbed on top of the mats which were standing upright.

At some point Kendrick Johnson either reached into the center of one of the rolled mats or fell into the center opening of the mat and became lodged. Investigators found no signs of a struggle having taken place.

Investigators with the Sheriff's Office have and will continue to interview students and friends who may be able to provide information.

Sheriff Prine is asking that anyone with information about this, or any other incident contact the Sheriff's Office at 229 671-2950 or on line at www.lowndessheriff.com. Anonymous tips can be left at 229 671-2985.

