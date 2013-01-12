Name released in Lowndes High student death

We now know the name of the Lowndes High school student who was found dead on Friday.

Lowndes County Sheriff Chris Prine says 17 year-old Kendrick Johnson was found inside the school's old gymnasium.

The exact cause of death is not yet known, but investigators are continuing their interviews and examining the evidence collected from the scene.

An autopsy will be conducted on Monday by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Medical Examiner's Office to attempt to determine an exact cause of death.

After the discovery, the school was put on lock down.

Classes resumed shortly before 1 p.m. Students tell us it was an emotional day as they learned the news.

"I was walking down the hallway to my fourth block and everybody was crying, I mean I couldn't walk two feet without seeing somebody crying," said 11th grader, Jacob Parker-Main.

