Dawn Hobby bids farewell to anchoring the news

Friday was Dawn's last newscast as an anchor here at WALB. She wouldn't let us put together a sappy goodbye montage because she says it's not a big deal.

"Well, it is a big deal to those of us privileged to share this desk with you for so many years. But we'll still see you every day. It's an even bigger deal for the viewers who will miss you.

"So for them, Thank you for all you've done and will continue to do for WALB and south Georgia. We appreciate you and we love you," said Ben Roberts.

"It's going to feel really strange not being out here with you every night, Ben. As you know, I accepted a promotion as WALB News Director and will now stay very busy behind the camera," Dawn said.

"Thank you so much for allowing me into your home every evening for the last 20 plus years. We've been through a lot together: floods, tornadoes, hurricanes, and lots of happy times, too, like our news road shows where I got to meet so many of you and spit watermelon seeds and eat chocolate-covered fire ants!

"These are all memories I cherish and I will take with me as I move into the new office back in the newsroom.

"And thank you, Ben, for being by my side for all these years. I'm honored to have shared this desk with you. I won't say goodbye, just farewell, and heartfelt thanks for everyone's support.

"And remember, I'm just a phone call, email, Tweet, or facebook message away. God bless you all," said Dawn.

