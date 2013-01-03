Property stolen from cars, three arrested

Two twenty-year-old men and one 19-year-old are in the Lee County jail for breaking into cars in the Flowing Well area of Lee County.
Bryan Moreland, and Tyler Dias, both 20, and Mathew Loughmiller, age 19, are being held until they are seen by a judge, who will consider bond requests from the men. Click HERE for details-
- Cade Fowler is working on a story on the upcoming baker County sheriff's special election. We k now that the election will not take place until a court hearing is held.
- 'Tis the season for business closings. When a company decides that it can't afford another year's expenses, they usually pull the plug in January. Jim Wallace has the story a 6:00.
- An Albany Police officer was in the right place at the right time on New Years'. The bullet that someone fired into the sky came down and hit his cruiser, and not HIM. Details here And Lydia Jennings is working on a similar story in Valdosta, which will be in our 5:00 news.
- There are layoffs announced in Ben Hill County. Stephanie Springer has the details.
- So what is the employment outlook for Thomas County this New Year? Stephen Abel talks to experts for their opinion.
- And some of you were concerned that our Fish & Game forecast images for this week were out of service. Good News! They're Back!
