Most Wanted: Un-ladylike bandit

Police need your help in taking a dangerous woman off the street who investigators believe is behind a string of robberies in Moultrie over the past year.

We showed you surveillance video of this robbery at Somesh Package Store that happened Friday night. In that case the female bandit wore a robe and covered her face with a bag as she held the clerk at gunpoint.

They think she's the same robber who held up Personal Finance in downtown Moultrie last June. We've zoomed in on her so you can get a better look she was wearing sunglasses and a heavy coat. In that crime she threatened the lives of 4 workers before driving off in this black sedan.

Looks just like the car driven by the robber Friday night. Police also think she may have attempted to rob Oxley's Grocery Friday in Moultrie before the liquor store robbery. And it's only a matter of time before she strikes again.

Now this woman likely lives in the Moultrie area and based on her clothing she either works at a poultry or beef processing plant. And it's clear she's as bold as she is dangerous.

If you recognize her call Moultrie Police at 229-890-5500. You could be eligible for a reward. Tonight the "not very lady like" robber becomes one of WALB's Most Wanted.