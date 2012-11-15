WALB's Most Wanted: Suntrust Bank robber

One thing that should help in capturing this suspect is the quality of surveillance pictures taken of him inside the bank...

However, police have not received a lot of tips about the robber.

He entered the Suntrust branch on Gillionville around 9:45 last Friday and passed a note a teller demanding money. He made gestures which made the teller think he had a gun.

The man wearing dark hoodie then took off with cash in hand. Police combed the city showing folks pictures of the suspect but so far no leads have flourished.

The robber is about 6' 1" and in his twenties. Someone out there likely knows who this man is and police want him off the streets so he can brought up on Federal Charges.

Now the Suntrust bank robber becomes one of WALB's Most Wanted.

Copyright2012 WALB. All rights reserved.