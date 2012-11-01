Most Wanted: Moultrie masked killer

A masked killer remains on the run five years after a deadly armed robbery at a Moultrie convenience store.

It's an eerie image that's forever engrained in the mind's of the victim's family and friends as well as the investigators who have worked to determine who the man is behind this mask.

It was a senseless murder captured on surveillance video in June 2007 when this gunman wearing a ski mask demands money from the clerk at the Fast Serv Quik Mart.

48-year-old Shontala Bariah, a native of India, was behind the counter and was complying with the robber's demands when he was shot in the abdomen. The robber swipes cash from the register and takes off running.

Bariah was rushed to the hospital but died from his wound. Five years later his killer is still out there.

Detectives believe this guy is from the Moultrie area and someone knows who he is. At this point he's probably talked about the crime to someone and there is a reward offered in this case.

This masked store clerk killer becomes one of WALB's Most Wanted If you have any information about the crime, you're asked to call Moultrie Pd's anonymous Tipline at 229-890-5451.

Copyright 2012 WALB. All rights reserved.